LeBron James lanza una advertencia de Anthony Davis

“It’s not about proving people wrong, it’s about proving himself right. I’m looking forward to a very angry Anthony Davis.” @KingJames previews what @Lakers fans can expect to see from @AntDavis23 this season. 👀 @RealAClifton pic.twitter.com/jw5W4VKJng

— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 28, 2021