Joel Embiid le mandó fuego a Ben Simmons

El jugador estrella de la NBA, Joel Embiid acabó con todo ante el base de los Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons en la NBA.

Aquí las palabras de Joel Embiid:

Embiid on Ben, partial: “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.”

— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 30, 2021