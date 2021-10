Warriors firman al dominicano LJ Figueroa

The Warriors have signed free agent guard/forward L.J. Figueroa.

L.J., 23, appeared in 26 games (21 starts) during his senior season at the University of Oregon in 2020-21, averaging 12.3 points, a team-high 6.1 rebounds and 1.58 steals. pic.twitter.com/Dznsp0b1EX

— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 13, 2021