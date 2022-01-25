Ella es la modelo con los ojos más grandes del mundo (+fotos)

Fuente: Noticias24

Curiosidades
Por MGR

Maria Oz , la ucraniana que superó a la ficción, tiene fotos donde es evidente sus prominentes ojos. A pesar que es similar a cualquier caricatura, sigue siendo bella.

Ella no tiene retoques, es tal cual se muestra. Muchos la acusan de hacer fotos falsas , pero confiesa que sus ojos son una herencia de su padre.

Cada fotografía es una obra de arte, llena de muchos colores y dinamismo. Repetimos su nombre, María Oz, confirmando que no será la única vez que hablaremos de ella.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Оставьте для меня в комментариях голубые эмоджи ??? Please leave blue emojis for me in comments ???

A post shared by Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) on

Artículos Relacionados

LA Mascota Del Halcón Majestuoso De La FUERZA AÉREA Murió A…

El peligroso reto viral que hace más gruesos los labios y…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me by @oprisco What do you feel right now? Что вы сейчас чувствуете?

A post shared by Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Боитесь насекомых? ?? Are you afraid of insects?

A post shared by Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Боитесь насекомых? ?? Are you afraid of insects?

A post shared by Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Что сверху?

A post shared by Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) on

Apóyanos Compartiendo :

SIGUENOS EN GOOGLE NEWS
SUSCRIBETE A REPORTE CONFIDENCIAL EN TELEGRAM
O Unete a nuestro grupo de Whatsapp
También podría gustarte Más del autor

Deja un comentario

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.