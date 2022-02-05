Cejas laminadas, la nueva tendencia que resaltará tu belleza

View this post on Instagram

✨?BROW LIFT, TINT & SHAPE! WOW! Who’s in love with these makeovers as much as me? This treatments results literally amazes me every time I do ?✨ ? A brow lift is perfect for giving you a brushed up, fluffy brow look! It’s brilliant for making brows look fuller even if your brows aren’t full ? ? ?Aftercare: You’ll need to keep them free from water, steam and any products for 24 hours while the hairs continue to set in their new place! This will last for up to 6-8 weeks! Also it’s super important to brush them morning and night with a hydrating oil like; argan oil, coconut oil, castor oil to stop them from drying out