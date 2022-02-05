Cejas laminadas, la nueva tendencia que resaltará tu belleza. La nueva técnica en el cuidado de las cejas que se ha vuelto famosa entre las celebridades y que también puedes utilizar.
Este nuevo y revolucionario tratamiento para las cejas está arrasando con el mundo gracias a su capacidad para hacer que las cejas se vean más gruesas y llenas, como lo marca la última tendencia y maquillaje.
Se llama ‘laminación de cejas’ es indoloro el tratamiento y lleva hasta una hora realizarlo pero los resultados duran 3 meses.
¿QUÉ ES LA LAMINACIÓN DE CEJAS?
La laminación de cejas es más o menos el nuevo ‘ microblading ‘ pero funciona con tus propios pelos de cejas. Le da a las cejas una apariencia gruesa y completa con forma. Es como una permanente para tus cejas, pero ten en cuenta que no es un producto permanente.
✨?BROW LIFT, TINT & SHAPE! WOW! Who’s in love with these makeovers as much as me? This treatments results literally amazes me every time I do ?✨ ? A brow lift is perfect for giving you a brushed up, fluffy brow look! It’s brilliant for making brows look fuller even if your brows aren’t full ? ? ?Aftercare: You’ll need to keep them free from water, steam and any products for 24 hours while the hairs continue to set in their new place! This will last for up to 6-8 weeks! Also it’s super important to brush them morning and night with a hydrating oil like; argan oil, coconut oil, castor oil to stop them from drying out
¿CÓMO FUNCIONA LA LAMINACIÓN DE CEJAS?
Funciona aplicando una queratina formulada especializada para las cejas que está cubierta con una envoltura adhesiva, mientras que la queratina funciona es mágica en cada pelo de la ceja.
Luego, los pelos de las cejas se colocan en su lugar y la envoltura adhesiva se vuelve a poner durante diez minutos. El segundo paso es aplicado para nutrir y fijar el vello de la ceja.
Before and after Eyebrow Lift aka Eyebrow Lamination? . Wanna learn this amazing technique From one and only @atlonglash_by_masha Thuya NYC Artist and Eyebrow Lift Educator?? . Eyebrow Lift Online Master Class Nov 24,2019? . https://thuyanyc.com/education/eyebrow-lift-online-master-class Thuya NYC is the original and authentic Eyebrow Lift educator and service provider in the United States. We originally introduced Eyebrow Lift (Using Thuya Professional Line of Products) in the NYC area in late 2018. Since the introduction of this amazing service, it has gained tremendous popularity in the NYC area. Through our Education Program and Eyebrow Lift Classes we have educated beauty professionals nationwide and are spreading the love for the services, and this is just the beginning❣️ . Love Your Brows! Thuya NYC ??? . #browlift #thuyanyc #eyebrowlift . #brows #browsonfleek #browqueen . #perfectbrows #perfectarch #eyebrows #justbrowme #nomakeup #eyebrowlamination #nycbrows #browshaping #browlamination #beauty . #nycbeauty #browtint #beforeandafter #browsonpoint #mua #fluffybrows . #browgoals #bigbrows #beforemeetsafter #eyebrowtutorial #eyebrowshaping #thuya #thuyaprofessional #thuyabrows
¿CUALES SON LOS RESULTADOS?
Después, tus cejas están completas con personalidad y forma. Los resultados son una ceja con textura esponjosa, como los modelos de Instagram. Durará dos meses y es adecuado para todos.
. What exactly is Eyebrow Lift and how does it work? . ✔️Eyebrow Lift keeps your brows looking stunning and healthy and unlike permanent brow tattooing Eyebrow Lift is absolutely pain free. . ✔️Thuya product is applied to the eyebrow hairs creating a chemical reaction on the hair lifting them up. The brow is shaped and then tinted. . ✔️The treatment lasts approximately four weeks and does not use ink or a permanent process whatsoever. . Eyebrow Lift Benefits . ✅Add length and volume to your eyebrows. . ✅Ideal for both very thin and thick,unruly brows. . ✅Eliminates those stray hairs on eyebrows that are growing down, are straight or don’t have a shape at all. . ✅The result is natural looking brows with perfect shape. . ✅Super easy to style ! All you need to do is to brush them up in the morning with a mascara wand. . ✅Your brows will be richer in color while looking healthier. . ✅No makeup, No permanent tattooing, No pain. #brows #browsonfleek❣️ #browqueen?♀️ . #perfectbrows #perfectarch #eyebrows #justbrowme #nomakeup #lovewhatido #nycbrows #browshaping #nyc #beauty . #nycbeauty #browbae #browtint #beforeandafter #browsonpoint #lovemyjob #mua #fluffybrows . #browlift #bigbrows #beforemeetsafter #eyebrowtutorial #eyebrowshaping #thuya #thuyaprofessional #thuyabrows #thuyanyc Love Your Brows❣️