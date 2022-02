Camila Fabri niega que Alex Saab haya colaborado con la DEA

Two attorneys for Alex Saab with wildly opposing views of their client.

Attorney A in NY: Saab is a loyal Venezuelan diplomat.

Attorney B in Miami: Saab was a DEA source who deserves bond and whose family will suffer retaliation if his cooperation is revealed.

Judge yourself👇 pic.twitter.com/d8s4nQMGkp

