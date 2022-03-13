Barack Obama da positivo por COVID-19

“Acabo de dar positivo por COVID. He tenido la garganta áspera durante un par de días, pero me siento bien por lo demás.
Michelle y yo estamos agradecidos de haber sido vacunados y reforzados, y ella dio negativo”, dijo Obama en un tuit.
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
LEER TAMBIEN Nueva Esparta: Fuera de aire 5 emisoras de radio vinculadas con oficialismo