Barack Obama da positivo por COVID-19

“Acabo de dar positivo por COVID. He tenido la garganta áspera durante un par de días, pero me siento bien por lo demás.

Michelle y yo estamos agradecidos de haber sido vacunados y reforzados, y ella dio negativo”, dijo Obama en un tuit.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.