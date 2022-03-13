Barack Obama da positivo por COVID-19

Barack Obama da positivo por COVID-19

Principales
Por Braulio Jatar

“Acabo de dar positivo por COVID. He tenido la garganta áspera durante un par de días, pero me siento bien por lo demás.

Michelle y yo estamos agradecidos de haber sido vacunados y reforzados, y ella dio negativo”, dijo Obama en un tuit.

Braulio Jatar

Director RC. Abogado, comunicador, locutor, escritor, profesor y ex preso político.

Nacido en Chile (1958) durante el exilio de su padre Braulio Jatar Dotti, un importante político venezolano, perseguido por la dictadura del General Pérez Jiménez.
Jatar es uno de los más conocidos presos de conciencia en Venezuela (2016-2021), goza de reconocimiento internacional como defensor de la libertad de expresión y el derecho a la información, en su carrera como abogado ha estado vinculado a escandalosos casos judiciales en Venezuela.
Fundador de oficinas de abogados, incluyendo “Jatar y Asociados”, y de asesoría internacional como “International Legal Consultants” entre otras desde 1981 hasta el presente.
Asesor de numerosas comisiones en el parlamento venezolano (1989-1991)
Profesor de derecho, inteligencia emocional e inteligencias para el éxito (2010-hasta el presente)
Precandidato a la Asamblea Nacional (2015)
Columnista de diarios impresos y digitales: El Diario de Caracas, Ultimas Noticias, Noticias24, Noticiero Digital y Aporrea.
Fundador y editor del portal informativo digital Reporte Confidencial (desde 2.006 hasta la fecha)
En el 2007 fundó el colegio Pablo Romero Millán en el sector La Fuente, en la Isla de Margarita.
Libros escritos: “Inteligencia emocional en situaciones extremas”, “Dios interno - Dios externo”, “El Terror sobre la balanza”, “Terror de cuello blanco”, “Pranato”, “Diálogos democráticos”, y en proceso de escritura: “Mi documento de identidad es mi fusil” y “Diablo interno- Diablo externo”.

