El Pitazo es seleccionado en el proyecto Elevate del Icfj

🚀 We’re thrilled to announce that 18 news outlets from 15 countries have been selected to participate in Elevate, ICFJ’s news business hub! They will receive tailored support from a wide spectrum of entrepreneurial experts to help their orgs grow. More: https://t.co/ebOiT51U3s pic.twitter.com/QNdm2DNidA

— International Center for Journalists (@ICFJ) April 19, 2022