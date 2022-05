Se reencuentra con su hermano perdido gracias a una transmisión en Twitch

It’s been 8 years since the last time i’ve seen or had contact with my little brother who was stripped away from me. Today, he found my stream randomly and it brought me to tears when I knew it was him, We ended up exchanging socials and now have full contact with each other!😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/7H5l9lIsHG

— Shooby (@shoobytooby) May 6, 2022