▷ #FOTOS Periodista mexicano comparte collage en honor a las víctimas del tiroteo en escuela de Texas #25May

Angel Garza confirms death:

“Thank you everyone for the prayers & help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo” 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/O9Vu0ThPyF

— Mireya Villarreal (@ABCMireya) May 25, 2022