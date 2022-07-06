Conoce la verdadera esencia de la belleza visita Glam Éclat Margarita

Conoce la verdadera esencia de la belleza visita Glam Éclat Margarita

Glam Éclat opera como una cadena de tiendas de belleza de gama alta con reconocidas marcas como: Chanel, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Guess, Vesace, Oscar de la Renta, Paco Rabbane, Ralph Laurent, Prada, Mac Cosmetics, entre otros.

Glam Éclat incluye desde productos de aseo personal y uso diario hasta cremas para el cuidado de la piel, maquillaje, perfumería y accesorios.

Glam Éclat Margarita se encuentra ubicada en:

  • C.C Parque Costazul
Desde su cuenta de Instagram, Glam Éclat nos comparte estos glamurosos post.

