▷ ¡Lamentable! Niña ucraniana murió tras ataque ruso; su madre compartió un video minutos antes del suceso #14Jul

At 9:38, 4 y.o. Liza is going to a child development club in 🇺🇦Vinnytsia with her mom. Shortly after, her mother posts a photo of Liza at the club.

Minutes after 11:00, 🇷🇺Russian missiles hit the central part of Vinnytsia. Liza is killed on the spot. Her mom is badly injured. pic.twitter.com/6B7uGrP1KC

— Danylo Mokryk (@DMokryk) July 14, 2022