Estampas Insulares
Por Luis Rodriguez
Dale un toque diferente a tus outfits vista Michael Kors Isla de Margarita

Michael Kors diseña y vende ropa y accesorios.

La compañía Michael Kors ofrece vestidos, blusas, jeans, faldas, ropa exterior, bolsos, carteras, calzado, relojes, joyas, bufandas, productos de lencería, cinturones y pantalones cortos para hombres y mujeres.

Michael Kors atiende a clientes en todo el mundo con su excelente personal que te ayudara en la búsqueda de lo que necesitas.

Puedes visitar esta prestigiosa tienda en:

  • C.C Parque Costazul.

Desde su cuenta de Instagram, Michael Kors nos comparte estos elegantes post.

Lee También: Si la moda es lo tuyo, visita Mario Hernández Isla de Margarita


