▷ Marco Rubio: Es absurdo que la dictadura venezolana pueda servir como garante de paz #16Sep

We knew Colombia’s new gov’t would realign its posture towards Vzla. It’s absurd that the Venezuelan dictatorship could serve as a guarantor of any peace deals.

This cannot, & shouldn’t, impact U.S. policy towards the Madruo regime or the ELN–a foreign terrorist organization. https://t.co/P6Wv4UwJAt

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 16, 2022