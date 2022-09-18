España | Alerta de tsunami en Taiwán tras registrarse un terremoto de 7,2 en la costa este

Un terremoto de magnitud 7,2 ha sacudido la costa este de Taiwán provocando una alerta de tsunami en la isla. Los taiwaneses han compartido vídeos en las redes sociales.
Another big earthquake in #Taiwan.
7.2-magnitude #earthquake strikes off east cost of Taiwan: USGS pic.twitter.com/dPxd2LgvAg
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 18, 2022
#BreakingNews #taiwan #台湾地震
花莲县玉里镇火车站，几百吨重的火车剧烈晃动！这是6.9级地震的烈度！
愿台湾人民平安！#earthquake pic.twitter.com/K0CRk2G7rt
— 皇皇者华（Mutual FO） (@zhehua9) September 18, 2022
