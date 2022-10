▷ Vecchio: Actividad criminal de ELN y FARC domina el 50% del territorio venezolano #4Oct

Maduro is a criminal partner of the ELN, therefore, being part of the problem he cannot be a guarantor of any peace process. While Maduro sells himself as a «guarantor», the ELN continues to commit crimes in at least 12 states of #Venezuela. The ELN must leave our country. https://t.co/b6kr10wpPp

— CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) October 4, 2022