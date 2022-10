Kristen Stewart abrió desfile de Chanel en París

Never making a spectacle of itself, allure is innate elegance in motion.

Kristen Stewart filmed by Inez & Vinoodh for the #CHANEL Spring-Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear show.

The film of the show will be revealed on October 4th from 2pm, Paris time.#CHANELSpringSummer #CHANELShow pic.twitter.com/xxqJQZgqGN