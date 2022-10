México | Anuncia Cristiano Ronaldo su regreso al equipo de Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC

Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022