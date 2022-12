▷ #VIDEO ¡Orgullo del deporte nacional! Keydomar Vallenilla es campeón mundial de arranque en la categoría 89Kg en Bogotá #12Dic

Watch Keydomar Vallenilla lifting an unbelievable 175KG Snatch (and his celebration) on his third attempt here during the 2022 IWF World Championships!!! It’s the first time he is competing in this category (M89KG) and he gave a fantastic performance so congratulations!!!🥹🤩 pic.twitter.com/I24sYlzHb3

— IWF (@iwfnet) December 12, 2022