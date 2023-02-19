Murió Richard Belzer famoso por su trabajo en ‘Law & Order’

Entretenimiento
Por: Redacción Noticias al Dia y a la Hora
19 febrero, 2023

Richard Belzer , famoso por su trabajo en ‘Law & Order’ y en el mundo de la comedia stand-up, ha muerto… esto según sus amigos cercanos de la comedia.

Las noticias sobre la muerte de Belzer se extendieron como la pólvora el domingo por la mañana, y nada menos que Laraine Newman , miembro original del elenco de ‘SNL’, que trabajó junto a Belzer desde mediados de los 70 hasta los 80, confirmando lo último.
Ella escribió: «Me entristece mucho saber del fallecimiento de Richard Belzer. Amaba tanto a este chico. Fue uno de mis primeros amigos cuando llegué a Nueva York para hacer SNL.
Solíamos salir a cenar todas las semanas en Sheepshead Bay para la langosta. Una de las personas más divertidas de la historia. Un maestro en el trabajo con multitudes. RIP querido».
El comediante Marc Maron también envió sus condolencias, calificándolo de original y «uno de los grandes». Están llegando otros tributos de todo el mundo del espectáculo, aunque los detalles sobre su fallecimiento aún no se han publicado oficialmente.https://youtu.be/g-8NB27-Q1Y

Belzer era más conocido por interpretar a Det. John Munch en ‘Law & Order: SVU’, que se remonta a 1996. Protagonizó más de 300 episodios de la serie de policías favorita de los fans… interpretando al ingenioso y agudo Munch durante varios años. Su personaje fue dado de baja en 2016.
Su famoso personaje policial también había existido incluso antes de que apareciera ‘SVU’… Munch había existido en otro universo televisivo, a saber, en el éxito clásico ‘Homicide’, donde protagonizó junto a Ned Beatty, Daniel Baldwin y otros grandes actores para siete temporadas seguidas.

Richard Belzer SNL

Antes de su paso por las cadenas de televisión, Belzer era un comediante de renombre… como mencionamos, apareció en ‘SNL’ durante su período de inicio, pero también hizo un montón de comedia stand-up y sketches por su cuenta, además… También presentó programas de variedades y especiales.
Más allá de su estimado trabajo con Dick Wolf y compañía. … Belzer tenía varios otros créditos de actuación en su haber. Algunos otros programas famosos en los que ha estado incluyen… «Moonlighting», «Miami Vice», «DC Follies», «Monsters», «The Flash», «Nurses», ‘Lois & Clark’, «The X- Files», «Arrested Development», «The Wire», «30 Rock», «American Dad» y muchos, muchos más.https://youtu.be/fz-JGUfaGnI

La última vez que vimos a Belzer en la calle, estaba haciendo bromas desde la cadera… hablando de teorías de conspiración y mostrando ese legendario humor seco por el que era conocido. Súper buen chico.
A Belzer le sobreviven su esposa, Harlee , y su familia extendida. Tenía 78 años.
