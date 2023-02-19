Murió Richard Belzer famoso por su trabajo en ‘Law & Order’

Richard Belzer , famoso por su trabajo en ‘Law & Order’ y en el mundo de la comedia stand-up, ha muerto… esto según sus amigos cercanos de la comedia.
I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2
— Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023
