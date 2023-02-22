¡Polémica! Fans de Britney Spears llaman a la policía tras publicar video aterrador

Britney Spears just took to her Instagram to post a very animated, bizarre video where she talks about everything from fashion to fans calling the cops for deleting her Instagram.
Todo dura poco menos de un minuto y Britney habla con un acento semi-australiano/británico. Comienza con Britney hablando sobre un vestido que hizo, consiguiendo ayuda de un amigo para coserlo, pero luego cambia las cosas y habla sobre un vestido que le envió una empresa.

Britney posa y baila con el vestido, acercándolo y luego alejándolo de la cámara varias veces.
Luego cambia el enfoque a una historia que TMZ publicó, cuando los fanáticos llamaron a la policía a su casa para un control de bienestar después de que eliminó su Instagram y dijo: «Entonces, muchachos, solo quiero que sepan si cierro mi Instagram, ¿no? No llamar a la policía».

El siguiente corte del video cambia, con Britney exclamando: «¡Nunca seas una montaña rusa!». antes de salir corriendo de la pantalla y volver corriendo antes de desaparecer de nuevo.
Termina con Britney gritando: «¡¡¡Nunca seas una montaña rusa!!!»
TMZ reveló la historia, las personas más cercanas a Britney se han alarmado mucho por su comportamiento reciente, incluso planeando una intervención para obtener ayuda tanto para sus problemas de salud mental como para el abuso de sustancias. Esa intervención fue luego cancelada por alguien en su campamento.
Le preguntamos al abogado de Britney, Mathew Rosengart , fuera del juzgado la semana pasada quién había decidido cancelar la intervención… pero se mantuvo inusualmente silencioso.
Nuestras fuentes nos dicen que está tomando medicamentos que la «excitan» y que ha estado «perdiendo los estribos» en varios momentos de la semana… una fuente nos dijo: «Me temo que va a morir».

Britney Spears

Britney, su esposo Sam Asghari y el manager Cade Hudson visitaron NOBU para cenar el domingo por la noche. Britney parecía estar bien saliendo del restaurante… aunque no está claro cuándo grabó el video publicado el martes.

por TMZ

