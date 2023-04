Fiscales de EE. UU. señalan a Rafael Ramírez de cobrar sobornos en Pdvsa

NEW: For years, Venezuelans have wondered if U.S. prosecutors are targeting ex oil czar Rafael Ramirez.

Now, they’ve outed as an apparent cooperator one of Ramirez’s aides, ex @PDVSA security chief Rafael Reiter, who has offered to testify about corruption by Ramirez and others. pic.twitter.com/4sHifiaWLc

