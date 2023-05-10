Aumenta la migración en la frontera de Estados Unidos por el fin del Título 42

The US-Mexico border is experiencing a significant increase in the flow of migrants, with approximately 30,000 predominantly Venezuelan migrants having entered the US since mid-April. The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been conducting expulsions three times a day to deal with the influx. Other border cities, such as El Paso, are also experiencing a wave of migrants, leading to fears that the end of the Title 42 policy related to the coronavirus pandemic could result in even more unauthorised entries via the southern border. The policy has allowed the US to quickly expel many migrants; its ending has raised concerns of an even greater influx. Officials are unsure why there has been a sudden increase in Venezuelan migrants. While the Biden administration has been preparing for the end of the policy for over a year, its plan to provide more legal routes for migrants has faced criticism from some quarters. The strategy has also been criticised for its impact, which could include severely limiting asylum for those who travel to the US after visiting other countries first.

