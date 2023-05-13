El profesor que fue llamado “loco y alarmista” por sus advertencias sobre la inteligencia artificial y que ha acertado en sus predicciones

Tecnología
Por Reporte Confidencial

Gary Marcus, a leading voice in the AI debate, warns of the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in an interview with BBC. Marcus states that AI could be “destructive” due to their lack of control and reliability. He cites instances where AI-generated text or images have been inaccurate or simply invented, leading to confusion and potential harm. Marcus believes that “deepfakes” and other AI-generated content could lead to a post-truth environment and advocates for measures to combat disinformation. While he acknowledges the potential benefits of AI, he worries that the technology is being developed without proper regulation or consideration of its potential harmful effects and calls for government intervention in the industry.

¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro grupo de WhatsApp
También puedes seguirnos en Google Noticias
Reporte Confidencial

Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

También podría gustarte Más del autor