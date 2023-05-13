Gary Marcus, a leading voice in the AI debate, warns of the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in an interview with BBC. Marcus states that AI could be “destructive” due to their lack of control and reliability. He cites instances where AI-generated text or images have been inaccurate or simply invented, leading to confusion and potential harm. Marcus believes that “deepfakes” and other AI-generated content could lead to a post-truth environment and advocates for measures to combat disinformation. While he acknowledges the potential benefits of AI, he worries that the technology is being developed without proper regulation or consideration of its potential harmful effects and calls for government intervention in the industry.



Síguenos en

También puedes seguirnos en ¡No te pierdas de nada!Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro grupo de WhatsApp También puedes seguirnos en Google Noticias